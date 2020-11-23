Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's last three managers?
Five minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess. How many can you name?
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
Management is famously a fickle business. One day you're Helenio Herrera, the next you're no longer there-a.
Back in the day, you'd get a long time in charge of a team before you were judged. It's often cited that it took years for Sir Alex Ferguson to win his first trophy - and just look at how loyalty was rewarded.
But these days the managerial merry-go-round turns often. We've not seen a sacking in this still-young Premier League season but it surely won't be long before the WhatsApp group containing Britain's most-employed bottom-half bosses starts pinging with excitement.
And not just for the gossip that Pardew's forwarded to the gang.
