Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's stat-holders?

12 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

IN THE MAG 2021-22 Season Preview special! Double issue previewing 139 clubs from eight leagues, PLUS Euro 2020 diary, Kaka and more

It was Jose Mourinho that coined the term "Football Heritage" - the idea that the culture, traditions and history of a club has some kind of bearing on the current team's efforts on the pitch.

Well, the English Premier League has a hell of a lot more football heritage than most. We've had seven winners of the title, more teams from this isle have won the Champions League than any other European nation. And an incredible number of the world's greatest-ever players have come to our shores.

Even right now looking across the Prem, there are so many huge names in the dugout and out on the field. So since there's no doubting this league is the best - can you recall the captain, manager, record signing, all-time Premier League scorer and last season's top scorer for every one of the 20 Premier League clubs?

Just to be clear, we're looking for last season's top scorer in the league only - and you'll automatically get a point since Brentford don't have a top Premier League scorer (yet). Go!

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?