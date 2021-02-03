Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?
It's the ultimate manager quiz - how well do you know our friends in the dugout?
10 minutes on the clock, 100 managers to guess - some of them obviously appear more than once...
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Pep Guardiola's top appearance makers through his career?
There are managers out there who have won precious little - but still rank among the greatest managers of all time.
Guy Roux is one example. As boss of lowly Auxerre in France, he only won the one Ligue 1 title. Why Roux is quite so revered, however, is more down to the fact that he coached his side for over 40 years in three spells. It's hard enough supporting a club for that long with little to no success - let alone managing them.
Not all managers can amass such praise and respect without winning titles, however. For the vast majority of bosses, trophies are signposts of success: proof of the pudding, justification of a chairman's faith.
Today, we're looking for the managers who can be considered the most successful in the world, judging by their trophy haul. We've listed all the major gongs we can think of - how many of their winners can you recall?
While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.
NOW READ
RANKED! The 10 best centre-backs in the world
MANCHESTER UNITED VS ARSENAL Buffets brawling and the Busby Babes' last hurrah: The 12 best games between the pair
LIVE STREAMS How to watch every Premier League game this week, from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.