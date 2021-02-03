Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?

10 minutes on the clock, 100 managers to guess - some of them obviously appear more than once...

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Pep Guardiola's top appearance makers through his career?

There are managers out there who have won precious little - but still rank among the greatest managers of all time.

Guy Roux is one example. As boss of lowly Auxerre in France, he only won the one Ligue 1 title. Why Roux is quite so revered, however, is more down to the fact that he coached his side for over 40 years in three spells. It's hard enough supporting a club for that long with little to no success - let alone managing them.

Not all managers can amass such praise and respect without winning titles, however. For the vast majority of bosses, trophies are signposts of success: proof of the pudding, justification of a chairman's faith.

Today, we're looking for the managers who can be considered the most successful in the world, judging by their trophy haul. We've listed all the major gongs we can think of - how many of their winners can you recall?

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

MANCHESTER UNITED VS ARSENAL Buffets brawling and the Busby Babes' last hurrah: The 12 best games between the pair

LIVE STREAMS How to watch every Premier League game this week, from anywhere in the world