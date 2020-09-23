Atletico Madrid: Rebuild continues with Suarez, Torreira and Cavani coming in to replace SIX outgoing stars

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be planning more signings before October's transfer deadline.

Diego Simeone's side had a poor campaign last season, exiting the Champions League to an unfancied RB Leipzig and finishing far behind eventual champions Real Madrid without so much as challenging their neighbours for the title. Atletico are reportedly cash-strapped too in the midst of COVID-19 and looking for options to rebuild their side.

Now, Los Rojiblancos are looking to offload a number of players while bringing in experienced names to help shore up the side. While Thomas Partey will perhaps be the biggest sale from the club - with Arsenal still eyeing the Ghanaian's £40m release clause - there are other big names who Atleti are looking to shift this window.

Alvaro Morata recently rejoined Juventus on loan, while Hector Herrera, Diego Costa, Thomas Lemar and Jose Gimenez could all join Morata and Partey out the exit door.

Luis Suarez is the biggest name linked with Atletico with Barcelona reportedly telling the striker that he is free to leave for the capital. Suarez was set to join Juventus but would favour staying in La Liga. He is seen as the replacement for Diego Costa, who is currently linked with Fenerbahce.

Hector Herrera is being linked with Porto - just a year after the Mexican joined Atleti from the Portuguese side - which could well pave the way for Lucas Torreira. Simeone is said to be enamoured with the Uruguayan midfielder, having extensively scouted him during his time at Sampdoria.

El Cholo is also said to be unimpressed with Thomas Lemar, who is yet to have established himself as one of the club's key players since joining from Monaco in 2018. Lemar has been linked with Arsenal a lot over the years and though Mikel Arteta has not targeted the Frenchman, he may be interested in a deal that sees Alexandre Lacazette head the other way. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton are also said to be interested.

Jose Gimenez, however, is a target for Manchester City. City apparently have an agreement in place with Jules Kounde of Sevilla and a long-standing interest in Kalidou Koulibaly, but links to Eastlands persist for Atleti's defender, too.

Marca are reporting that Atletico will consider bids for Santiago Arias, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Vitolo and Angel Correa, too.

The rumour that Edinson Cavani could move to Madrid is still doing the rounds too, with both Real and Atletico being touted as potential destinations for the 33-year-old. Both are said to be keen but put off by potential £120,000-a-week wages - though Atletico may have the money for the striker with outgoings factored in.

