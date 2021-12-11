Manchester United transfer news: Arsenal and Newcastle show early interest in Anthony Martial

Arsenal and Newcastle are among the clubs who have shown an early interest in Anthony Martial, according to reports.

The Manchester United forward has found game time hard to come by under each of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick this season.

Martial has made only two starts in the Premier League and began just one of United's six matches in the Champions League group stage.

There is plenty of competition in attacking areas at United, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford all ahead of Martial in the pecking order.

The 26-year-old is ready to continue his career elsewhere, and his agent has stated a departure next month is possible.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

In a press conference on Friday Rangnick appeared to open the door to loan moves for some of United's out-of-favour players.

“I got to know them better this week," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to Norwich.

"I saw most of them play in two games and four or five training sessions but it’s still too early to talk about what might happen in the winter transfer window [but] if I look at the number of players we have it’s still a big squad.

"We also need to make sure that players want to stay here. If they are still not getting enough game time here it might make sense to speak individually with the players and see if a loan might make sense.”

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona and Newcastle have emerged as the frontrunners to land Martial.

Each of the interested parties could agree to take the Frenchman on loan until the end of the campaign, before attempting to strike a permanent deal next summer.

Newcastle's precarious position in the Premier League relegation zone might not appeal to Martial, while United may prefer not to strengthen a direct rival in Arsenal.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

NOW READ...

LIST Ranked! The 50 best football boots ever

PREMIER LEAGUE Live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

LATEST MAG 2021 Awards! Jorginho, Rice, Brereton Diaz, Hayes, Evra exclusives + Messi, Lewandowski, Saint & Greavsie + EXCLUSIVE 2022 calendar