Watch Premier League for cheap this season: Best deals after Sky Sports and NowTV price cuts

Sky Sports and NowTV have both announced price cuts for watching the Premier League using their services this season.

Sky's new deal means that Sky TV customers can now get both Sky Premier League and Sky Football channels for just £18 a month, down from £23 a month. This will give viewers access to at least 146 top-flight English matches this season – and that number could go up if further televised games are announced while fans cannot attend games.

Similarly, NowTV – an online service that involves no lengthy contracts – has reduced its monthly sports pass to £25 a month from £33.99 a month. This gives customers access to all Sky Sports channels, and the 146 Premier League games available on Sky TV.

And if fans purchase a NowTV stick for a one-off cost of £24.99, they can also link up a £25 monthly online BT Sports pass to access all Premier League games shown on BT too – bringing the total number of Premier League games you can watch to 198. To find out more about that – including how to link up your BT Sport account to your NowTV stick – we explained it all here.

Another option is to get BT TV, with a Big Sport package that includes a NowTV sports pass as well as BT Sport – giving you access to 198 Premier League games. This costs £20 a month for the first six months, and then £40 a month after that, with a minimum contract of 24 months.

TV and online deals explained

Sky Sports on Sky TV This is deal for Sky TV, with a Sky Sports package. This gives you access to Sky Sports Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership games. Number of Premier League matches: 146 Contract: No Sky Sports TV cost: £18 a month for existing customers Sky Ultimate + Sky Sports: £43 a month One-off cost: £20View Deal

Now TV Sky Sports Pass This is an online-only pass that allows you to watch on a laptop, PC, tablet or mobile. This gives you access to Sky Sports Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership games. Number of Premier League matches: 146 Contract: No Sky Sports monthly pass: £25View Deal

BT Sport online pass This is an online-only pass that allows you to watch on a laptop, PC, tablet or mobile. As well as Premier League coverage, BT Sport also has Champions League, Europa League, the FA Cup, Women's Super League and Bundesliga. Number of Premier League matches: 52 Contract: No BT Sport monthly pass: £25View Deal

BT TV with BT Sport and Sky Sports This is a TV contract that will give you access to both BT Sport and Sky Sports, meaning you'll be able to watch the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, Champions League, Europa League, the FA Cup, Women's Super League and Bundesliga. Number of Premier League matches: 198 Contract: 24 months Monthly cost: £20 for first six months, then £40 One-off installation cost: £9.99View Deal

GUIDE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game, wherever you are in the world

EXPLAINED How to get BT Sport on Now TV – and watch every Champions League and Europa League game on your TV with no contract