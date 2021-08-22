Arsenal v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal v Chelsea live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 22 August, 4:30pm BST

Chelsea will be looking to make it two wins from two and inflict further misery on Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side eased to a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace - now managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira - on the opening weekend. It was a stress-free afternoon for the European champions, who were rarely troubled by a toothless Palace side who only managed a single shot on target. Chelsea were dominant throughout, and although it is still early days it is easy to see why many have backed them for the title this term.

Arsenal, on the other hands, could hardly have got their campaign off to a worse start. A 2-0 defeat by newly promoted Brentford was not what Mikel Arteta would have been dreaming of when the fixtures were released in June. Arsenal were insipid in attack and struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the match, while their backline proved brittle in the face of Brentford pressure.

There was better news in the red and white half of north London on Friday. Martin Odegaard has signed for Arsenal on a permanent basis, having impressed during a loan spell in the second half of last season. At £30m, this looks like an excellent deal for the Gunners. Odegaard could go straight into the matchday squad for Sunday's match.

Chelsea will also welcome a new signing into their side this weekend. Romelu Lukaku was not registered in time to face Palace, but he is expected to lead the line here. N'Golo Kante could also be involved, but Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Check are both sidelined.

Arsenal will be without Willian, Alexandre Lacazette and Alex Runnarson, who have all tested positive for COVID-19. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also returned a positive test, but he has since been cleared to play this weekend. Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah are all missing through injury.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event the UK.

