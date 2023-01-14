Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Sunday 15 January, 2pm GMT

Looking for a Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea vs Crystal Palace is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

This could be a must-win game for under-fire Chelsea (opens in new tab) manager Graham Potter, who is in danger of the sack just a few months after his appointment.

After a 2-1 loss to Fulham (opens in new tab) on Thursday, the Blues have now won only one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) are not in great form either, so this might not be a classic at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Chelsea will have to make do without Joao Felix, whose red card at Craven Cottage will keep him out for three games.

N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Denis Zakaria, Christian Pulisic, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Edouard Mendy are all injured.

Palace remain without James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson, but Tyrick Mitchell will return at left-back after a ban.

Form

Chelsea have lost three games on the bounce in all competitions and are now 10 points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend.

Palace have lost three of their four outings since the World Cup, including a 2-1 defeat by Southampton (opens in new tab) in the FA Cup last time out.

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace will be played at the 40,341-capacity Stamford Bridge in London.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 15 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

