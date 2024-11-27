The Big Football Quiz of 2020: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

Ah 2020. The start of a new decade. Hope, optimism, modernity, the continual evolution and improvement of football. And then a global pandemic that shut everything down.

It might be a year most people want to forget and cast from their minds forever, but we're asking you to recall the chilling spectacle of lockdown football in our latest edition of 'The Big Football Quiz'.

There should have been a European Championship, but that was of course delayed by a year. But there was still plenty of drama in domestic football before and after the delay caused by COVID-19.

How attentive were you in a turbulent year for football and the world? We've got 20 questions that will test your memory of a period that now seems like a long time ago.

There is also no time to rush this football quiz, so take your time and relax, with an unlimited time limit available.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

