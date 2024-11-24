The Big Football Quiz of 2017: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

How lovely was that wonderful purple Real Madrid kit?

What about Tottenham ending their 118-year stay at White Hart Lane? Lionel Messi even produced one of the most iconic celebrations of all time, taking off his Barcelona shirt to boast at the Bernabeu.

Is it all coming back to you? If you haven't guessed by now, we are of course teeing you up for our latest 'Big Football Quiz' for you to take on, as we focus on the year 2017 in all its glory.

All the big talking points are covered, so just need you to answer 20 questions on a range of topics from the year in its entirety.

We are also feeling SUPER generous, so we've rolled the ball across the six-yard area and handed you an unlimited time limit to go with this football quiz.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

