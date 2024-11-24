The Big Football Quiz of 2017: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?
It's another test of your football trivia as we explore everything the year 2017 had in store!
How lovely was that wonderful purple Real Madrid kit?
What about Tottenham ending their 118-year stay at White Hart Lane? Lionel Messi even produced one of the most iconic celebrations of all time, taking off his Barcelona shirt to boast at the Bernabeu.
Is it all coming back to you? If you haven't guessed by now, we are of course teeing you up for our latest 'Big Football Quiz' for you to take on, as we focus on the year 2017 in all its glory.
All the big talking points are covered, so just need you to answer 20 questions on a range of topics from the year in its entirety.
We are also feeling SUPER generous, so we've rolled the ball across the six-yard area and handed you an unlimited time limit to go with this football quiz.
Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?
Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?
Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI from Lionel Messi's debut at Espanyol in 2004?
Quiz! How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.