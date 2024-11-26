The Big Football Quiz of 2019: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

Manchester City and Liverpool locked horns in another memorable Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp inspired Liverpool to a sixth Champions League trophy and Lionel Messi won yet another Ballon d’Or.

2019 was a year to remember for certain clubs and one to forget for others, notably Watford, who surpassed all expectations to reach the FA Cup final and were then handed a 6-0 drubbing by Pep Guardiola’s City.

Let’s hope you do a little better than that in our latest ‘Big Football Quiz’, which includes questions about the Premier League Golden Boot, ‘Spygate’, the Europa League final and disrespectful celebrations.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) EVERY ANNIVERSARY QUIZ SO FAR 1994 / 1995 / 1996 / 1997 / 1998 / 1999 / 2000 / 2001 / 2002 / 2003 / 2004 / 2005 / 2006 / 2007 / 2008 / 2009 / 2010 / 2011 / 2012 / 2013 / 2014 / 2015 / 2016 / 2017 / 2018

We’re assuming you’ve got the hang of this football quiz format by now: there are 20 questions and no time limit, so take as long as you need to rack your memory.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

Ready? Let's go!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 nation's record goalscorer?

Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI from Lionel Messi's debut at Espanyol in 2004?

Quiz! How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?