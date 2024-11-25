The Big Football Quiz of 2018: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

2018. The year England FINALLY won a penalty shootout at a major tournament.

Welcome back to another FourFourTwo staple for the month of November, as we continue our series of 'The Big Football Quiz' with this time the year of 2018 in full focus.

The World Cup in Russia, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment at Manchester United and Roma's wonderful UEFA Champions League comeback against Barcelona all dominated the headlines, but how much more can you remember?

We are asking you to bring your thinking caps for this one, with 20 questions crafted for your football-loving nerds to have a real good go at.

There is also no time to rush this football quiz, so take your time and relax, with an unlimited time limit available and waiting at your disposal.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

