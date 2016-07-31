Interactive map! Where do FourFourTwo's 50 Best Managers in the World 2016 hail from?
By Joe Brewin
Take a trip around our global chart to see where our collection of chosen men (and woman) were born
By now you'll have seen our list of the 50 best managers in the world. Right? (Right?)
Now you can scour the globe to find out where they come from (just hit 'Explore' on the map below), picking out the English expat who left the country at 15 and Turkmenistan's answer to Guardiola. Check out the infographics below when you're done:
- Interactive: Who's won the most trophies in the FFT 50?
- Which nationalities rule supreme?
- Which leagues are best represented?
- What are the ages of our selected crop?
50-46 • 45-41 • 40-36 • 35-31 • 30-26 • 25-21 • 20 • 19 • 18 • 17 • 16 • 15 • 14 • 13 • 12 • 11 • 10 • 9 • 8 • 7 • 6 • 5 • 4 • 3 • 2 • 1
