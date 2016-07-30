Infographic: The most represented leagues in FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2016

There are many reasons why the 2016/17 Premier League season is arguably the most anticipated yet – and one of them is the star-studded array of coaches on display. It's reflected in our list of the 50 best managers in the world, where England's top flight has seen a leap from six representatives in 2015 to 11 a year later.

Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp have transferred to the Premier League from last time out, while Claudio Ranieri and Eddie Howe both impressed in 2015/16 to earn their places.

So what's the situation elsewhere? Check out our chart below to find out.

Managers by league

FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2016