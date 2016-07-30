Infographic: The nationalities of FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2016

OK, headline point: there are more Welsh managers in our list this year than there are English. In fact, there are as many from Turkmenistan as there are from Blighty. One.

Congratulations, Eddie Howe, for making things a little less bleak for English football. Congratulations, too, for Chris Coleman after Wales's terrific Euro 2016 achievements, and Mark Sampson for breathing new life into England's women's team over the last 12 months.

Leading the way in 2016 are six managers apiece for Italy and Germany, with Spain just behind on five. Have a look for yourself and see who's made gains (or losses) from our 2015 edition. Sorry, Holland.

Managers by nationality

Create bar charts

50-46 • 45-41 • 40-36 • 35-31 • 30-26 • 25-21 • 20 • 19 • 18 • 17 • 16 • 15 • 14 • 13 • 12 • 11 • 10 • 9 • 8 • 7 • 6 • 5 • 4 • 3 • 2 • 1

FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2016