Infographic: The ages of FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2016

Forgive Mircea Lucescu for viewing football in a different light to most managers. After all, the 70-year-old – the oldest man in FFT's rundown of the 50 best bosses – has seen a few things in his time; wars, political in-fighting... and developed the odd player too (see Diego Simeone, Andrea Pirlo, Alex Teixiera, Willian, Henrikh Mkhitaryan to name but a few).

He's twice as old as our youngest boss (and then some), the 33-year-old Mark Sampson. The average age is almost 51, and somewhere in between you'll find your favourites.

Take a look at the chart below and then check out our list of the eight managers under 40 you'll be needing to keep eyes on in the coming years.

Managers by age

FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2016