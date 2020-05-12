10 minutes on the clock, 30 answers to guess.

There are plenty of facets when it comes to being a world-class manager.

You pick the team, sure. You also have to motivate them. You have to work with them day in, day out, and you have to decide on a style of play that reflects the group you have at your disposal and the club that have employed you.

You also have to decide on the future of the personnel in the squad. Who do you want to bring in? And somewhat more importantly, who are you going to sell?

There are managers out there that have built careers on their ability to flog while the iron's hot. We'd like you to the name the 30 bosses who've managed to get the most money for their signings, ever.

