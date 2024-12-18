Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch today's Carabao Cup clash

Gabriel Jesus shoots during the last Arsenal vs Palace match in the Premier League in January

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace for a London derby in the quarter final phase of the Carabao Cup, with all the details here on a free live stream, TV channels, and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 • Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • FREE Stream: DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

For all their success in the FA Cup, where they hold the outright record for titles on 14, Arsenal have had relatively little joy in England's other domestic cup competition, the EFL Cup (currently sponsored by Carabao). They have only won it twice, their last victory coming more than 30 years ago in 1993.

Mikel Arteta has already won a major trophy as Arsenal manager – the FA Cup in 2020 – but his side have come on leaps and bounds since then and the fans will be hungry for this new sustained period of quality to translate into silverware.

Liverpool and Manchester United remain in the competition but the first hurdle will be to get past Crystal Palace, who have never won the EFL Cup. The South London side had a rough start to the season but are unbeaten since mid-November and come into this game having beaten Brighton 3-1 at the weekend.

Read on for our guide on how to watch an Arsenal vs Crystal Palace free live stream, and other broadcast details around the world.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace FREE stream in Canada

There is a free live stream for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, with DAZN showing the Carabao Cup game totally free of charge in Canada.

Every week, DAZN makes a select number of sporting events available for free in Canada, and Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is one of them. All you need to do is register with your email address, and you'll be able to click on the game and watch without having to pay for a subscription.

Not in Canada right now? You don't have to miss out on this giveaway; you can still access DAZN Canada while travelling abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sports.

On television, the game will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT – half an hour before kick-off. Sky Sports can be added to various TV plans or purchased as part of a Sky TV subscription – check out the latest deals.

For an Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream, Sky TV subscribers can use the Sky Go app. Alternatively, one option for a dedicated online viewing option is Now TV, where you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels for £29.99 a month.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to the Carabao Cub in the US and will have an Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream on Wednesday afternoon.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

It's worth pointing out that Paramount+ is also the home of the Champions League and Europa League in the US, so could be a decent investment for soccer fans.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Australia or New Zealand

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to the beIN Connect streaming platform start from $14.99 a month in both currencies, but you can currently take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 6.30am AEDT / 8.30am NZDT on Thursday 18 December.

More Carabao Cup

