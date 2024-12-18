Watch Southampton vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Carabao Cup quarter final

The Carabao Cup is hotting up in its quarter final stage and here we bring you all the details on how to watch Southampton vs Liverpool, with live streams, TV options, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Southampton vs Liverpool key information • Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET • Venue: St Mary's, Southampton • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Southampton are struggling badly in the Premier League, glued to the bottom of the table and sacking their manager Russell Martin after their latest defeat – a 5-0 thrashing from Spurs on Sunday. It might be surprising, then, to see them in the quarter final stage of the EFL Cup, but they have come past Cardiff, Everton, and Stoke to get here.

Still, they are big underdogs against a flying Liverpool side who are top of the Premier League and Champions League. With so much fixture congestion, it remains to be seen how Reds boss Arne Slot rotates his squad, but whatever side he puts out they will be favoured to progress to the semi finals.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Southampton vs Liverpool online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the UK

Southampton vs Liverpool is on Sky Sports in the UK.

The game will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Football channel for those watching on TV, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. For a Southampton vs Liverpool live stream, Sky TV subscribers can use the Sky Go app.

Alternatively, for those not wanting to enter into a long-term TV contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV for £29.99 a month.

Watch Southampton vs Liverpool in the US

Fans in the US can watch Southampton vs Liverpool on Paramount+, where you'll also find the other Carabao Cup games this weekend, not to mention the Champions League.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT.

Watch for less than £1 / $1 in India

There are no free legitimate streams for Southampton vs Liverpool, but the next best thing would be Fancode's offering in India.

The streaming platform regularly pops up with rights to some big events, and offers some pretty competitive prices, even giving some away for free. Southampton vs Liverpool isn't one of those freebies, but at 69 Rupees for the game pass – that's £0.64 or $0.81 – it might as well be.

Fancode is only available in India so those travelling outside the country would have to use a VPN to watch the game – more on that below.

Watch Southampton vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Southampton vs Liverpool elsewhere in the world

Can I watch Southampton vs Liverpool in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Southampton vs Liverpool on beIN Sports.

You need a subscription to the beIN Connect streaming platform, where prices start from $14.99 a month, but you can currently take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 6.30am AEDT on Thursday 18 December.

Can I watch Southampton vs Liverpool in New Zealand?

Like in Australia, Southampton vs Liverpool is on beIN Sports in New Zealand.

Subscriptions are priced at $14.99 a month and you also get that seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 8.30am NZDT on Thursday 18 December.

Can I watch Southampton vs Liverpool in Canada?

In Canada, there will be a Southampton vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis, but you do also get Champions League soccer with that.

