How to watch Wolves vs Everton online: Live streams and TV details

Watch Wolves vs Everton as the Premier League gives us one last go-around before taking time off to make way for the international calendar.

Wolves vs Everton key information • Date: Saturday, 30 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to get their first points of the new Premier League season when they host Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Vitor Pereira's side have lost both of their opening two games, but did give themselves a bit of a boost by beating fellow top-flight side West Ham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Standing in their way are Everton, hot off claiming back-to-back 2-0 wins in league and cup.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts so you can watch Wolves vs Everton online from anywhere.

Is Wolves vs Everton on TV in the UK?

Wolves vs Everton has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Wolves vs Everton in the US

In the USA, Wolves vs Everton will be live streamed on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton in Australia

Fans down under can watch Wolves vs Everton through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

Watch Wolves vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

Wolves vs Everton: Match preview

Wolves were unfortunate enough to get a visit from Manchester City on the opening day of the season and were on the receiving end of a 4-0 mauling from Pep Guardiola's men.

A Bournemouth goal early in the first half and then a Wolves red early in the second did not help their cause as they were defeated again last weekend.

That leaves Wolves needing to get themselves off the mark soon if they are to avoid another season struggling to get out of the relegation zone.

Ki-Jana Hoever is a doubt to take on Everton, while striker Jorgen Strand Larsen remains the subject of transfer speculation amid interest from Newcastle.

Everton suffered a defeat to newly-promoted Leeds in a listless performance on the opening weekend, but bounced back with a clinical victory over an extremely wasteful Brighton.

Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish absolutely shone in that game, setting up both goals for David Moyes' side, though the manager may have concerns about just how many chances they gave up to the profligate Seagulls.

Another clean sheet against League One Mansfield in midweek will have done little to erase that - but if they look as good going forward as they did last weekend, it may not prove to be an issue.

Wolves vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 1-2 Everton

Both teams to score feels like a decent bet for us on this one, but Everton's front line looks like it should be a threat to most sides in this league...especially if Grealish can remain at his best.