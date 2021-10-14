When did your club last win a trophy? Here's every club in the 92 ranked by their last silverware

Whether it was a league title snatched when results swung your way or an afternoon under the arch of Wembley Stadium, you never forget your club lifting a trophy - whatever it is.

But while clubs are winning machines, sweeping up silverware by the season, others are having longer droughts.

We wondered how long it had been for everyone - so we trawled through to find every club's last meaningful trophy. No shields. No preseason cup or regional tournaments. We're talking a league title (at any level), a play-off final, win, anything European and any one of the FA Cup, League Cup or EFL Trophy. That sort of thing.

Some of our findings may shock you...

1. Hartlepool United (National League play-offs, 2020/21)

The club supported by Jeff Stelling needed penalties to see off Torquay United following a 1-1 draw in late June. But a 5-4 shootout victory bagged them the most recently won trophy of the entire 92...

2. Morecambe (League Two play-offs, 2020/21)

Just a few weeks earlier, the Shrimpers triumphed in League Two Play-Off final, edging a tight affair 1-0 thanks to a Carlos Mendes Gomes penalty in extra time.

3. Blackpool (League One play-offs, 2020/21)

Kenny Dougall's brace at Wembley overturned an early own goal as Neil Critchley's Trangerines defeat Lincoln in May's League One Play-off final.

4. Chelsea (Champions League, 2020/21)

What was Pep thinking? A lack of midfield generals handed Chelsea the advantage as Kai Havertz's first half strike sealed the Blues' second Champions League title in a decade.

5. Brentford (Championship play-offs, 2020/21)

After losing the previous season's play-off final to Fulham, the Bees finally reached the promised land thanks to a 2-0 win over Swansea. Goals from the talismanic Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes sent Brentford to the top flight for the first time ever.

6. Sutton United (National League, 2020/21)

Matt Gray's side reached the EFL for the first time in their history after winning the National League title last term. They ended the campaign four points clear of Torquay, who went on to lose the play-off final to Hartlepool.

7. Norwich City (Championship, 2020/21)

Daniel Farke's Canaries returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking after winning the second flight at a canter. With the way the current Premier League season is going, they may have to do it all again next year.

8. Leicester City (FA Cup, 2020/21)

The Foxes stunned Chelsea at Wembley back in May, as Youri Tielemans' thunderous effort handed Brendan Rodgers' men a 1-0 win over the Blues.

9. Manchester City (Premier League, 2020/21)

Pep's entertainers sauntered to the Premier League title last season, finishing eight points ahead of second-place Manchester United.

10. Cheltenham Town (League Two, 2020/21)

The Robins topped League two to bag promotion to the third tier last campaign. Michael Duff's side finished just two points clear of second-placed Cambridge United.

11. Hull City (League One, 2020/21)

Mallik Wilkes' 19 league goals helped fire the Tigers to the third tier title last term, as Hull returned to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Black Cats sealed the EFL Trophy courtesy of Lydon Gooch's second-half finish in May. It wasn't quite a promotion, but the victory represented something positive after a few dark years for Sunderland fans.

21. Coventry City (League One, 2019/20)

Mark Robins' side flew to the third tier title last term, finishing five points clear of second-place Rotherham when the season ended in March 2020.

14. Swindon Town (League Two, 2019/20)

Swindon finished top of League Two in March 2020, albeit level on points with second-place Crewe. They won the title thanks to their superior goal difference.

15. Salford City (EFL Trophy, 2019/20)

The Class of 92's plaything defeated Pompey 4-2 on penalties (following a bore draw) to secure the EFL Trophy in an empty Wembley.

16. Barrow (National League, 2019/20)

The 17th June 2020 will live long in the memory of Barrow fans. That was the day the National League elected to complete the COVID-ravaged season on a points per game basis. The Bluebirds were given top spot over Harrogate Town courtesy of their 1.89 PPG.

17. Northampton Town (League Two play-offs 2019/20)

A crushing 4-0 victory over Exeter in a deserted Wembley handed Northampton Town League Two Play-Off glory, with Keith Curle's side going up to the third tier.

18. Wycombe Wanderers (League One play-offs, 2019/20)

Gareth Ainsworth, Adebayo Akinfenwa & Co. reached the Championship thanks to a 2-1 Wembley win over Oxford United. Goals from Anthony Stewart and Joe Jacobson delivered the goods on a monumental night for Chairboys fans.

19. Leeds United (Championship, 2019/20)

At the *checks notes* gazillionth time of asking, Leeds United finally made it back to the Premier League under the careful, slightly mad, guidance of Marcelo Bielsa. El Loco's side finished the season as champions, with a ten-point cushion between them and second-placed West Brom.

20. Liverpool (Premier League, 2019/20)

Like Leeds (above), it had been a long time coming. In July 2020, Liverpool fans could finally rejoice as their thirty-year wait for a top flight title ended. Jurgen Klopp's relentless pressers were worthy champions, a year on from conquering Europe.

21. Arsenal (FA Cup, 2019/20)

Mikel Arteta's first (and to date, only) silverware as Arsenal boss came in his first few months in charge, as a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace toppled Chelsea at an empty Wembley.

22. Harrogate Town (National League play-offs, 2019/20)

After finishing second on PPG, behind Barrow, in the National League, Harrogate would have to do it the hard way. But a 3-1 victory over Notts County in the play-off final was a moment for fans to savour amid lockdown.

23. Fulham (Championship play-offs, 2019/20)

The Cottagers went into the play-off final as underdogs, having finished just behind an impressive Brentford in the second tier table. But a couple of expertly taken goals from left-back Joe Bryan sent Scott Parker's side back to the promised land at the first attempt.

24. Aston Villa (Championship play-offs, 2018/19)

Twelve months on from their Wembley heartbreak against Fulham, Dean Smith's side reached the Premier League after defeating Frank Lampard's Derby at Wembley. Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn got Villa back where they belong.

25. Charlton Athletic (League One play-offs, 2018/19)

A 2-1 victory over Sunderland in May 2019 ensured Lee Bowyer's side a spot in the Championship. Netflix's Sunderland 'Till I Die caught the Black Cats' heartache on tape.

26. Tranmere Rovers (League Two play-offs, 2018/19)

Tranmere won the League Two play-offs in 2019, having won the National League play-offs the season prior.

27. Luton Town (League One, 2018/19)

Luton managed successive promotions in 2019, as champions of the third tier, despite Mick Harford taking over as manager midway through the season.

28. Sheffield United (Championship, 2018/19)

Chris Wilder's tricky Blades were outstanding in promotion with the famed overlapping centre-backs, managing to impress in the Premier League in their first season up, too. Though relegation swiftly followed.

29. Leyton Orient (National League, 2018/19)

Orient sealed their promotion in 2019 with a goalless draw against Braintree, needing just a point to go up. Efficient.

30. Lincoln City (League Two, 2018/19)

Promotion to the third tier with a 0-0 draw against Tranmere Rovers was Danny Cowley's side's third trophy in three years.

A penalty shootout against Sunderland sealed the trophy for Portsmouth: this was the first Trophy final contested by two English football champions for 31 years.

32. Rotherham United (League One play-offs, 2017/18)

Rotherham secured promotion at Wembley to get back into the Championship.

33. Wigan Athletic (League One, 2017/18)

They've since gone back down but Wigan were League One champions in 2018.

34. Accrington Stanley (League Two 2017/18)

A Billy Kee brace secured passage to League One back in 2017.

35. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship, 2017/18)

Nuno's electric Wolves were superb in the Championship in 2018 - and managed successive seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League and an adventure in the Europa League after that.

36. Huddersfield Town (Championship play-offs, 2016/17)

Huddersfield managed to get to the Premier League under the stewardship of David Wagner for the first time back in 2017, where they remained for two seasons.

37. Manchester United (Europa League, 2016/17)

A first-ever Europa League/UEFA Cup title for Manchester United was secured in Sweden in 2017 against Ajax. Jose Mourinho was the manager for that one...

38. Millwall (League One play-offs, 2016/17)

A 1-0 win against Bradford City clinched a play-off promotion for the Londoners to send them back to the second tier.

39. Newcastle United (Championship, 2016/17)

Newcastle managed to get back to the Prem at the first time of asking, under the management of the much-loved Rafa Benitez. Perhaps they'll shoot up this list very soon...

40. AFC Wimbledon (League Two play-offs, 2015/16)

An Ade Akinfenwa penalty 11 minutes into stoppage time put the icing on the cake for AFC Wimbledon's promotion in 2016.

41. Burnley (Championship, 2015/16)

After promotion in 2014 and relegation in 2015, Sean Dyche led Burnley back to the promised land in 2016.

A humdinger of a final against Oxford United, Barnsley won 3-2 to clinch the Trophy.

43. Preston North End (League One play-offs, 2014/15)

A Jermaine Beckford hat-trick secured a play-off promotion in style in 2015 against Swindon Town.

44. Bristol Rovers (Conference Premier play-offs, 2014/15)

After a penalty shootout victory against Grimsby, Bristol Rovers were promoted back to the Football League back in 2015.

45. Burton Albion (League Two, 2014/15)

An epic 3-2 win with a late winner away to Cambridge United clinched a famous title in 2015.

46. Bournemouth (Championship, 2014/15)

Eddie had a dream - and it was realised in 2015 after a superb title winner for Bournemouth.

47. Bristol City (League One, 2014/15)

What a way to win the title: Bristol City hit Bradford for six in 2015, with James Tavernier, Joe Bryan and Luke Ayling all netting.

48. Fleetwood Town (League Two play-offs, 2013/14)

Antoni Sarcevic struck the in 2014 to earn Fleetwood their first-ever promotion to League One.

49. Queens Park Rangers (Championship play-offs, 2013/14)

Derby dropped the ball in the play-offs, as Bobby Zamora fires QPR to the promised land.

50. Cambridge United (National League play-offs, 2013/14)

Now in League One, Cambridge’s journey back up the pyramid began with their return to the Football League after nine years away, against Gateshead at Wembley.

Their season would end with defeat to Leyton Orient in the League One play-offs, but Peterborough had already softened the blow somewhat with the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

52. Crystal Palace (Championship play-offs, 2012/13)

It wasn’t to be for Palace in the 2016 FA Cup final – but they have won at the new Wembley. An extra-time penalty from 39-year-old Kevin Phillips sent the Eagles soaring back to the Premier League.

53. Bradford City (League Two play-offs, 2012/13)

Bradford only secured a play-off spot on the final day of the regular season – but the outsiders went all the way in the post-season, beating Burton 5-4 on aggregate in the semis before sweeping aside Northampton 3-0 in the final.

54. Newport County (Conference National play-offs, 2012/13)

Twenty-four years on from reforming, Newport made it back to the Football League, under the late Justin Edinburgh.

55. Doncaster Rovers (League One, 2012/13)

Relegated after finishing bottom of the Championship in 2011/12, Doncaster wasted no time in returning to the second tier.

56. Mansfield Town (Conference Premier, 2012/13)

Mansfield’s five-year stint in non-League came to an end as they edged out Kidderminster Harriers to take the fifth-tier title by two points. Their triumph included a run of 12 straight wins from February to April.

57. Cardiff City (Championship, 2012/13)

Two years after seeing Swansea become the first Welsh side to win promotion to the Premier League, Cardiff joined their arch-rivals in the promised land. The Bluebirds hadn’t played in the top flight since 1961/62.

Having gone up to League One via the play-offs the previous season, Crewe made it two Wembley wins in as many years.

59. Gillingham (League Two, 2012/13)

The Gills won promotion from League Two for the second time in five seasons – but this time they avoided the stress of the play-offs with a first league title in 49 years.

60. Swansea City (League Cup, 2012/13)

Plucky underdogs Bradford presented a potential banana skin for Swansea in their first major English cup final. The Swans made light work of their League Two opponents, though, inflicting a 5-0 thrashing to lift the trophy.

61. West Ham United (Championship play-offs, 2011/12)

An 87th-minute winner from Ricardo Vaz Te fired West Ham back to the Premier League – where they’ve remained ever since. It was the Hammers’ first Wembley success since beating Arsenal in the 1980 FA Cup final.

62. Reading (Championship, 2011/12)

It wasn’t their record-breaking 106-point campaign of 2007/08, but Reading won’t have cared as they returned to the top flight. Brian McDermott’s side sat seventh at Christmas but went on to win 17 of their last 23 games.

63. Stevenage (League Two play-offs, 2010/11)

In their maiden Football League campaign, Stevenage only went and got promoted again.

64. Brighton & Hove Albion (League One, 2010/11)

They were probably glad to leave the makeshift Withdean Stadium behind, but Brighton made their final season there a memorable one.

65. Crawley Town (Conference National, 2010/11)

Crawley amassed a record 105 points en route to winning promotion to the Football League for the very first time. Steve Evans’ side were helped in no small part by Matt Tubbs – who banged in 36 goals.

Playing in their sixth Football League Trophy final (which is still a record), Carlisle made amends for defeat to Southampton a year earlier.

67. Birmingham City (League Cup, 2010/11)

It was as dramatic as it was iconic. In the 89th minute at Wembley, Obafemi Martins pounced on a nightmarish defensive mix-up between Arsenal’s Wojciech Szczesny and Laurent Koscielny to secure Birmingham’s first major trophy for 48 years.

68. Oxford United (Conference Premier play-offs, 2009/10)

Twenty-four years on from lifting the League Cup, Oxford recorded their second Wembley victory. Led by Chris Wilder, the U’s returned to the Football League after three years away with a 3-1 win over York City.

Two years later, the Saints would return to the Premier League, but they made sure they won some silverware while languishing in League One. Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Papa Waigo and Michail Antonio scored in a 4-1 thrashing of Carlisle.

70. Scunthorpe United (League One play-offs, 2008/09)

Drawing 2-2 with Millwall with five minutes to go, up popped Martyn Woolford to drive home the winner and secure the Iron’s second promotion in three years.

71. Exeter City (Conference Premier play-offs, 2007/08)

Almost a year to the day since they suffered heartbreak at the hands of Morecambe, Exeter returned to the Football League. The late Adam Stansfield appeared in his third successive fifth-tier play-off final as the Grecians beat Cambridge 1-0.

72. West Bromwich Albion (Championship, 2007/08)

West Brom gained their ‘yo-yo club’ reputation with four promotions to the top flight between 2002 and 2010. This was the only one they achieved as champions, though, winning the title by two points from Stoke.

73. Milton Keynes Dons (League Two, 2007/08)

MK Dons fell three points short of 100 as Paul Ince's men claimed the only league title of their 17-year existence.

74. Tottenham Hotspur (League Cup, 2007/08)

Juande Ramos was in charge at Tottenham for little over a year – but he achieved something no other Spurs manager since 1991 has. Early in extra time, Jonathan Woodgate headed home Jermaine Jenas’ free-kick to see off Chelsea.

Goals from Trevor Benjamin and Kevin Harper won the title for Walsall in a 2-1 win against Notts County.

76. Derby County (Championship play-offs, 2006/07)

Derby returned to the top flight thanks to Stephen Pearson’s second-half goal in the first Championship play-off final at the new Wembley.

77. Watford (Championship play-offs, 2005/06)

In the last Championship play-off final at the Millennium Stadium, Aidy Boothroyd’s Hornets made light work of Leeds, winning 3-0 in Cardiff.

78. Shrewsbury Town (Conference play-offs, 2003/04)

With the scores level at 1-1 after extra time, this final at Stoke’s Britannia Stadium headed to penalties. And the Shrews made it look easy in the shootout, running out 3-0 winners against Aldershot Town.

79. Plymouth Argyle (Division Two, 2003/04)

The Devon outfit returned to the second tier after 12 years away – and only two years after being promoted from the fourth tier.

80. Middlesbrough (League Cup, 2003/04)

Boro lost successive League Cup finals in the 90s, but it was to prove third time lucky as Steve McClaren’s side saw off Bolton. A 2-1 victory in Cardiff gave the Teesiders their first – and, so far, only – major honour.

81. Stoke City (Division Two play-offs, 2001/02)

After losing in the play-off semi-finals in 2000 and 2001, manager Gudjon Thordarson finally got the monkey off his back as the Potters beat Brentford 2-0 to return to Division One. Six years later, they’d be in the Premier League.

82. Blackburn Rovers (League Cup, 2001/02)

The 1994/95 Premier League champions marked their first season back in the top flight with a first major cup win since the 1927/28 FA Cup.

83. Bolton Wanderers (First Division play-offs, 2000/01)

A 3-0 win saw Sam Allardyce's Bolton Wanderers see off David Moyes's Preston in the play-offs - and the rest is history for the Trotters and their cult Premier League side of the 2000s.

Port Vale and Brentford had only made one Trophy final each prior to 2001: the Valiants won this one though, 2-1.

85. Ipswich Town (First Division play-offs, 1999/2000)

A 4-2 thriller at the Old Wembley was enough to catapult the Tractor Boys back into the big time.

86. Colchester United (Third Division play-offs, 1997/98)

Neil Gregory's decisive penalty was the difference for Colchester United at the old Wembley.

87. Nottingham Forest (First Division, 1997/98)

Two-time European champions Nottingham Forest secured a second-tier title in 1998 to reach the Premier League.

88. Forest Green Rovers (Southern League Premier, 1997/98)

Forest Green Rovers were champions of the Southern League Premier in 1998, finishing just above St. Leonards Stamcroft in second. Rovers are now in League Two: St. Leonards were dissolved five years later.

89. Everton (FA Cup, 1994/95)

It's been a long and hard trophy drought for Everton since their 1995 FA Cup. One of England's 1980s superpowers receded into the background in the 90s - but this magnificent day at Wembley is still the last time the Toffees lifted a cup. That's the downside, perhaps, of being a Premier League ever-present without challenging for the title.

90. Oldham Athletic (Second Division, 1990/91)

It was a lifetime ago - but Oldham were in the Premier League once. They won the Second Division in 1991 and were there for the formation.

91. Sheffield Wednesday (League Cup, 1990/91)

One Nigel Pearson was the Man of the Match as Sheffield Wednesday shocked Manchester United to lift the trophy, in the same season they were promoted back to the top flight.

92. Rochdale…

...are still waiting.

