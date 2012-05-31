Cuenca ruled out for up to four months
By app
Barcelona winger Isaac Cuenca will be out of action for three to four months after having arthroscopic surgery on the cartilage in his right knee, the Spanish club said on Thursday.
The Spanish Under-21 international will miss out on the Olympic Games in London.
Cuenca scored twice in 16 La Liga appearances last season after stepping up from the youth ranks into Barca's first team.
His club and international team-mate, midfielder Thiago Alcantara, is struggling with a tibia problem and is a doubt for the Olympics, club doctors said.
