FA Cup draw: Arsenal host Manchester United in round four

Arsenal will host Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Manchester City at home to Burnley.

Newport's reward for beating Premier League Leicester is a daunting drip to Middlesbrough, while Oldham - victors over Fulham at Craven Cottage - will travel to League One rivals Doncaster.

Wolves will head to either Shrewsbury or Stoke after beating Liverpool, Chelsea will host Sheffield Wednesday or Luton, while Crystal Palace and Tottenham rounded off the draw in an all-top-flight affair.

Fourth-round draw

Swansea v Gillingham

Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham