Guardado out for up to five weeks
By app
MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Deportivo La Coruna's Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado has torn a thigh muscle and will be out of action for up to five weeks, the Spanish club said on their website.
The loss of Guardado, who represented Mexico at the World Cup finals in South Africa, is a major blow to Deportivo, who are bottom of La Liga and without a win this season.
The 24-year-old is their top scorer with two of the three goals they have netted so far.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.