Inter Milan v Juventus live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia wherever you are in the world

Inter Milan v Juventus live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 2 February, 7.45pm GMT

Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan and Juventus clash in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday in the latest edition of the ‘Derby d’Italia’.

Inter impressed as they brushed Juve aside with a comfortable 2-0 Serie A win in January, and Andrea Pirlo will be out for revenge against his former mentor Antonio Conte.

Inter, who haven’t won the domestic cup for 10 years, knocked out Fiorentina in extra time in the last 16 before beating rivals AC Milan in a fiery quarter-final clash last week.

Juventus also needed extra time to make it to the quarter-finals, beating Genoa 3-2, before cruising into the last four with a 4-0 battering of Serie B side SPAL.

The first leg will take place at San Siro, before the two title rivals do battle again next week in Turin.

Juventus have won the Coppa Italia a record 13 times and enjoyed a four-year winning streak in the competition between 2014 and 2018, but they’ve fallen short in the last two seasons.

Inter are without star striker Romelu Lukaku, who was suspended for his fiery altercation with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Milan derby win, while wing-back Achraf Hakimi is also suspended.

Danilo D’Ambrosio is Conte’s only injury absence, while Pirlo will be without injured striker Paulo Dybala.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport ESPN in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Use a VPN to watch a Inter Milan v Juventus live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal