A-League: Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 2
Brisbane Roar snatched a 2-1 victory over Newcastle Jets in the A-League courtesy of Allan Welsh coming off the bench to score a decisive own goal at Hunter Stadium.
Newcastle looked set to claim a point when teenage substitute Radovan Pavicevic grabbed his first A-League goal to cancel out Jean Carlos Solorzano's opener.
However, there was to be a late twist in the tale as a 93rd-minute free-kick from Thomas Broich found the net via a deflection off Welsh, who had just entered the fray as a replacement.
Brisbane are now one point off the top six, while the Jets remain second-bottom with eight points from 16 matches.
