A-League: Newcastle Jets 1 Brisbane Roar 2

Newcastle looked set to claim a point when teenage substitute Radovan Pavicevic grabbed his first A-League goal to cancel out Jean Carlos Solorzano's opener.

However, there was to be a late twist in the tale as a 93rd-minute free-kick from Thomas Broich found the net via a deflection off Welsh, who had just entered the fray as a replacement.

Brisbane are now one point off the top six, while the Jets remain second-bottom with eight points from 16 matches.