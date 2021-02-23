Leeds United v Southampton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leeds United v Southampton live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 23 February, 6pm GMT

Leeds and Southampton will both be looking to return to winning ways when they go head-to-head at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat by Wolves last time out. Leeds were a touch unfortunate to leave Molineux empty-handed, but profligacy in front of goal ultimately proved costly. The Argentine's side are 13/10 for the win with BetFred. The Whites are comfortably clear of the relegation zone and well on course to achieve their principal objective of staying in the Premier League, but Bielsa will nevertheless be keen for an upturn following three losses in his team’s last four outings. Victory here would move Leeds into the top half of the table with 13 games left to play.

Southampton are in the middle of an even worse run of form, although they did stop the rot with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the weekend, and the bookies have them priced at 21/10 for the win here. The Chelsea result came after a sequence of six successive defeats, with Saints having fallen from sixth place at the start of last month all the way down to 13th ahead of this fixture. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s European ambitions are surely on hold for now, and it could even be vital to his future that Southampton escape from this dire run as quickly as possible.

Leeds will have to make do without Rodrigo Moreno and Ian Poveda, who remain a few weeks away from full fitness. Kalvin Phillips is still nursing a calf injury and will miss out again, while Robin Koch remains sidelined with a knee injury. Adam Forshaw and Gaetano Berardi are long-term absentees.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Theo Walcott, who has damaged a tendon in his hamstring.

Michael Obafemi is still making his way back from surgery, while Will Smallbone will not play again until next season after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament. Kyle Walker-Peters and Ibrahima Diallo are also on the treatment table, but Stuart Armstrong should be passed fit to feature. You can back the draw at 5/2 with BetFred.

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

