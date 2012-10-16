Lewandowski keen to stick one past Hart
By Gregg Davies
Borussia Dortmund and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is keen to seek revenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart when he comes up against the England shot-stopper in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Warsaw.
The 24-year-old was left frustrated when Hart pulled off a number of saves, preventing him from scoring at the Etihad Stadium in Dortmund's draw against the Premier League champions earlier this month in the Champions League group phase.
Lewandowski said: "Nobody can doubt that Hart is one of the best keepers in the world and that's why it will be difficult to get a victory against England.
"Hart was incredible against Dortmond. He saved his team and I only hope that his luck does not follow."
By Natasha Todd
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.