Lewandowski keen to stick one past Hart

The 24-year-old was left frustrated when Hart pulled off a number of saves, preventing him from scoring at the Etihad Stadium in Dortmund's draw against the Premier League champions earlier this month in the Champions League group phase.

Lewandowski said: "Nobody can doubt that Hart is one of the best keepers in the world and that's why it will be difficult to get a victory against England.

"Hart was incredible against Dortmond. He saved his team and I only hope that his luck does not follow."

By Natasha Todd