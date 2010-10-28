Lyon retain Puel despite League Cup exit

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said he reviewed Puel's situation following the side's 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 tie and felt that result alone was not sufficient enough to sack him.

"We decided to keep the staff. We think the situation is going in the right direction," Aulas told reporters late on Wednesday.

Lyon, French champions from 2002-08, are languishing in 14th place in the Ligue 1 standings after 10 rounds but have claimed a maximum nine points from their opening three Champions League games.

"Everything is still possible in the league," Aulas added.