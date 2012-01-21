McClaren back with a bang at Twente

The former England manager left Twente in May 2010 after winning the club's maiden title but rejoined two weeks ago after Co Adriaanse was sacked.

Luuk de Jong opened the scoring on 26 minutes, firing into an empty net after goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet dropped a cross. He later converted a 54th minute penalty to effectively settle the match after Emir Bajrami's deflected shot doubled the lead.

Nacer Chadli added a fourth before a fine free-kick from Ola John completed the rout on 81 minutes.

Bas Dost struck twice to lift his total to 16 and earn 10-man Heerenveen a 2-0 win at lowly Graafschap Doetinchem. Heerenveen had Daryl Janmaat sent off four minutes before the interval.

Bottom side Excelsior Rotterdam cruised to a 3-0 home win over nine-man NAC Breda. Kees Luijckx and Roly Bonevacia both received their second booking early in the second half.