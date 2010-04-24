Panathinaikos do league & cup double

Winger Sebastian Leto struck with an impressive long range effort just after the hour mark to bring a rare moment of quality to a scrappy contest at the Olympic Stadium.

Nikos Nioplias' team, who were crowned Super League champions two weeks ago for the first time in six years, never looked like relinquishing their lead against an Aris side whose only cup win came in 1970.

Aris now turn their attentions to the Super League playoffs, a mini-league competition between the teams placed second to fifth which determines who will take Greece's second Champions League qualifying berth.

The Salonica side will compete against Olympiakos, PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens.

