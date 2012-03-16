Portugal federation rejects league expansion

"The FPF says no to the proposal by the Professional Football League (LPFP) that wanted, in practice, no club relegations this season," Gomes wrote in a statement late on Thursday.

Earlier in the week the LPFP had approved the entry of two additional teams to widen the Portuguese Premier League to 18 clubs.

However, the FPF said the proposal violated the credibility of Portuguese football and compromised the basic principles of open competition.

League boss Mario Figueiredo had told Reuters in an interview that it made sense to expand the top league in order to get extra revenue and capitalise on its potential.