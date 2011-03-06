Tunisian league to restart next weekend

A statement from the youth and sports ministry said all sports activities will resume on March 13, the TAP news agency reported.

All sports will be preceded by one minute's silence in memory of those killed during the demonstrations that led to the sudden departure into exile of Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in mid-January plus the subsequent unrest as the country seeks to appoint a new government and restore stability.

The resumption comes just one week before Tunisian champions Esperance and last season's runners-up Club Africain play in the second round of this year's African Champions League.

The last full round of Tunisian Ligue 1 matches was played on the weekend of December 25-26.

On Friday, Club Africain completed their twice-postponed Champions League first round, second leg match against APR FC of Rwanda with a 4-0 win in front of a restricted crowd in Tunis.

It was originally due to be played behind close doors but the authorities changed their decision days before the match.