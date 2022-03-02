Quiz! Can you name the top 10 goalscorers in Europe every year since 2000?

You have 14 minutes to guess 220 players – some appear more than once, of course.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the top 100 teams in the all-time FA Cup table?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

2022 has started with a bang for some strikers – and scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in football. Does that make today's list of stars the greatest players since 2000? Possibly.

Some caveats about today's quiz, before you get stuck in. This is a list of the top 10 scorers of each calendar year since 2000. We're looking for the top scorer of each 12 months rather than each season – though you'll get similar names with either.

We've only gone for the players in Europe's top five leagues for this one – but we have included domestic cups and European football. That's probably the easiest way to do things… just so you're not trying to remember how to spell Genk's Paul Onuachu or Young Boys' Jordan Siebatcheu, who managed 30 and 27 goals in 2021, respectively. Good going, lads.

Finally, the club we listed is the club that they scored the most goals for in that calendar year. Things change, of course, over the breadth of 12 months.

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?

Quiz! Can you name every player with 50+ goals in European competition?

Quiz! Can you name every nation's most expensive player?