Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of the most valuable 20 players on Earth?

Twitter erupts with angry Arsenal fans (again) every time Serge Gnabry scores in the Champions League. It's only natural.

The same few curse the club for letting the German go, following a dismal loan at West Bromwich Albion, which convinced Gnabry that his future laid outside of English football. Just look at him now, lads. But Arsenal aren't the only ones to have dropped the ball on a baller.

Manchester United fans have had their turn on Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring exploits. Chelsea fans are still perplexed as to why they let Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah leave the club. Tottenham Hotspur supporters probably rue Luka Modric going so easily, too. So we thought we'd ask you for the former clubs of Transfermarkt's most valuable 20 players on Earth.

The eagle-eyed among you will notice that not all of the 20 most valuable players in the world right now are down in this quiz. That's because Jadon Sancho, Lionel Messi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford are all one-club men at senior level. For now, anyway.

