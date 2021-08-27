Quiz! Can you name the last 50 transfers from Serie A to Premier League?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

If Cristiano Ronaldo does end up trading Juventus for a return to the Premier League, he would be just the latest in a long line of footballers to trade Italy’s top flight for one of England’s top clubs.

Since Des Walker moved from Sampdoria to Sheffield Wednesday in 1993, players of all nationalities have moved to the Premier League - some with a little more success than others.

Using Transfer data from transfermarkt and the BBC, we’ve gone through the last 50 players to move to the Premier League from Serie A, including those who came to England after suffering relegation to the Italian second tier. It turns out we’ve reached that half-century in the last five years alone.

We’ve given you the clubs each player moved from and to, and the season in which it happened, with an asterisk for those who made the switch on loan. Good luck!

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?