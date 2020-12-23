Which footballer do you look like? FourFourTwo followers suggest their lookalikes

The thing about lookalikes is that it's often hard to see it yourself. You're so used to your own face that you don't see the resemblance when someone else says you look like a footballer.

Even pundits fall foul of it. "He reminds me of a young Paul Scholes" is now the go-to for any promising midfielder who just happens to be ginger. "He has something of Peter Crouch about him" is wheeled out any time a striker is over 6'5.

So we put it out to the FourFourTwo Twitter following. Which footballer do they all resemble? Unfortunately, Ryan Gosling never replied to tell us he's the spitting image of Harry Kane.

The barely resemblant

Just to be clear. I disagree on this and near enough everyone I mentioned this too has said what were they on about.But I was once buying your magazine, and the guy at the counter said I looked like the man on the cover. I still think he forgot his glasses that day. pic.twitter.com/xpvXE0SGqlDecember 16, 2020

We're with you on this one, Justin - you're far more handsome than Griezmann. Just don't grow your hair long and get braids, that's our advice.

Hmmm... for us, you're both just men with luscious long locks and great beards. Not much else similar.

As a kids it was usually Alan Shearer, before his hair started to disappear that is! pic.twitter.com/eqpYvD4uRODecember 16, 2020

The hair, admittedly, is similar. But the 20-year age difference means that this can only be a passing resemblance at best.

Peter Crouch, Jack Grealish (lol) and Frenkie De Jong. Not sure how all three can be true 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/7etzj1XZZrDecember 16, 2020

Either people are lying to you Reuben, or you're super tall with Peaky Blinders-style blond hair. It's plausible but these three blokes look very different.

You could be related...

Bit of a chameleon 😅 https://t.co/JHtpBkVLyp pic.twitter.com/Yrv8HpO4zPDecember 16, 2020

We're dealing with a shapeshifter here, ladies and gentlemen...

Throwback to my Fernando Gago days @NeaveSnr @RoyBeale @SMcDe81 pic.twitter.com/MtqXgtNMZeDecember 16, 2020

You know you're cool if you had "Fernando Gago days".

Very old photo of me, but Kai Havertz! 😳 https://t.co/D1toXkmm7i pic.twitter.com/eNnhDvWrnhDecember 16, 2020

Yeah, definitely a resemblance, there.

Santi Cazorla. I never saw it personally https://t.co/3cGhlR1jJo pic.twitter.com/JVUieHB7xuDecember 16, 2020

If you have half of Santi's swagger, you're one hell of a player, Jon.

I don’t see it😂 #gradient pic.twitter.com/90QsUrGyrVDecember 16, 2020

We don't see it either, Aleksi - but who are we to argue with the algorithm?

Is there a better footballer to look like?

Nelson Semedo. I’m a striker tho 🙈 pic.twitter.com/6iCnbU8JRCDecember 16, 2020

Every time Nelson Semedo scores from now on, we're going to be wondering if it's actually Owuraku masquerading as the Wolves man.

Carlos Valderrama https://t.co/KaKymAupyJ pic.twitter.com/PpYomtFyGtDecember 16, 2020

Top marks, Jo. Iconic.

How's your American accent, Brian?

A few people have said my lad Pat looks like Meslier. pic.twitter.com/SvNBH6r0bGDecember 16, 2020

We're getting to the age now where everyone under 21 looks about 10. Illan Meslier could look like any number of the teenagers on the estate to us.

The uncanny

We don't need to point out which one is better looking... pic.twitter.com/xgPp09idHYDecember 16, 2020

If we were you Ben, we'd turn up to training at Paris Saint-Germain and see if Thomas Tuchel notices.

Which one are you again, Billy?

James Weir, the former Man United youth player who is currently tearing apart the Slovak Fortuna Liga. pic.twitter.com/wu14VmpGFcDecember 16, 2020

If James Weir had actually made it at Manchester United, we're pretty sure this resemblance would get you into the VIP area at clubs, Marcus.

Alexandros Tzorvas. Greek national team goalkeeper from 2008 -2012. pic.twitter.com/MhBQZPPrveDecember 16, 2020

It's like Alexandros himself is in the room with us.

Andre Schurrle...Or just any other ginger footballer. pic.twitter.com/Sdbx5rfYhFDecember 16, 2020

It might be "any other ginger footballer" George, but you do genuinely look a lot like Andre Schurrle.

I was told Diego Costa on far too many occasions between 2016-2019... pic.twitter.com/UMUCthqQjLDecember 16, 2020

Hopefully this is just where the similarity starts and you're a complete pantomime villain in 5-a-side games with your mates.

I get called Cesc Fabregas a fair bit. pic.twitter.com/acR98Hfif8December 16, 2020

It's like Cesc Fabregas and Aaron Ramsey were combined in a petri dish.

It’s still Caner Erkin https://t.co/dDH0ibZ5XH pic.twitter.com/Di3aAFByRjDecember 16, 2020

We love a niche lookalike.

You surely don't all look like David Beckham

David Beckham https://t.co/hBFJ2QUJLtDecember 16, 2020

Convenient how many people suggested they looked like the most attractive footballer to have ever existed...

David Beckham as it goes https://t.co/eeF9bmtue0December 16, 2020

...and another one...

People say I look like David Beckham. But who am I to disagree 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/8jclAiFLMWDecember 16, 2020

...another Beckham...

Take your pick. pic.twitter.com/Tk7TwH3fOtDecember 16, 2020

At least you're honest, Jonny.

The self-deprecating

This was me in 2011. Real hair. It went viral. https://t.co/AxVWqV9tmZ pic.twitter.com/nu09MRb53eDecember 16, 2020

We actually remember the meme. Some may argue that this fella has aged better than Luiz himself, though.

never forget https://t.co/QCis9w3pm7 pic.twitter.com/brNhUOrV2lDecember 16, 2020

Downhill? Kevin de Bruyne wishes he has this level of stateside fame.

We got a few tweets featuring Wayne Shaw.

If a footballer looked like me, they probably wouldn't be a footballer. https://t.co/Z7XOy6UkSmDecember 16, 2020

Footballers come in all shapes and sizes, Jeff!

I just think they were trying to hurt my feelingsHeres a suitably awful photo of meWe’re just both not photogenic okay https://t.co/qd3LuRDSmt pic.twitter.com/P7B3Cc29t8December 16, 2020

You had to use that photo, didn't you Michael?

A fat version. I’m pretty sure I only get it for playing in nets with a beard. https://t.co/D8c9bXzIRN pic.twitter.com/UsWUHputIVDecember 16, 2020

Even if you weren't a goalkeeper, we'd have said you look like Mr. Becker, David.

Fat le tissier https://t.co/PMqA3EP2JtDecember 16, 2020

Boom boom.

And finally...

My 2 year old thinks I’m Domenico Berardi if that counts? #italianstallion pic.twitter.com/2w0EjiVZ0tDecember 16, 2020

This is the cutest thing.

