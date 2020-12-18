Kilmarnock without Clevid Dikamona for Aberdeen clash

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona completes a two-match ban when Aberdeen visit Rugby Park.

Manager Alex Dyer also has “one or two injuries” ahead of the Scottish Premiership but did not give any details away.

Ross Millen and Gary Dicker both missed last weekend’s defeat at Celtic Park.

Lewis Ferguson returns from suspension for Aberdeen.

Dylan McGeouch has suffered a setback in his attempts to return from a groin injury and will miss out in Ayrshire.

Mikey Devlin (ankle), Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee) and Scott Wright (hernia) also remain out for Derek McInnes’ team.