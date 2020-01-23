Kouassi leaves Celtic for loan move to Genk
Genk say they have an option to buy Eboue Kouassi after signing the Celtic midfielder on loan.
The 22-year-old has joined the Belgian champions until the end of the season.
The former Krasnodar player made the last of his 22 appearances for Celtic in October 2018.
The Ivorian joined Celtic on a four-year contract in a £2.8million switch three years ago.
