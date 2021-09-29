Manchester United v Villarreal live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Villarreal live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 29 September, 8pm BST

Looking for a Manchester United v Villarreal live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

It's a repeat of last season's Europa League final as Manchester United welcome Villarreal to Old Trafford.

Villarreal won after a marathon penalty shootout that night in Gdansk, securing their place in this season's Champions League - where it was just typical that they were drawn into the same group as United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will need to produce a much improved performance here, having lost 2-1 to Young Boys in their opening fixture.

Jesse Lingard's loose back-pass gifted the Swiss side a 95th-minute winner, compounding a miserable night for the Red Devils - who lost Aaron Win-Bissaka to a straight red card in the first half.

Villarreal men got off to a better start, drawing 2-2 with Atalanta - although they also finished with ten men after former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin was given his marching orders late on.

With the exception of their Super Cup defeat to Chelsea on penalties, Unai Emery's side are unbeaten this season. They've done it in rather strange fashion, though, drawing five of their six La Liga games - four of them 0-0 - and thrashing Elche 4-1 for their only victory.

United will be without the suspended Aaron Win-Bissaka on Wednesday night, while Marcus Rashford is still working his way back from shoulder surgery. There are doubts over the fitness of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, both of whom were forced off in Saturday's loss to Aston Villa.

Coquelin serves a one-match ban for the visitors, who will also be without the injured Gerard Moreno - the Yellow Submarine's top scorer last season with 30 goals. Wingers Dani Raba and Samuel Chukwueze are doubtful, as is ex-Tottenham defender Juan Foyth.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

