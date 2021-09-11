Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League game from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Saturday 11 September, 3pm BST

Brentford and Brighton will both be looking to maintain their positive starts to the season on Saturday.

The Bees got their debut Premier League campaign off to a perfect start with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the first fixture of 2021/22. Equally impressively, they remain unbeaten two games later, having drawn with both Crystal Palace and Aston Villa away from home. Brentford have shown they are not in the top flight just to make up the numbers, and Brighton know they will be in for a tough match in west London.

Thomas Frank's side have been celebrated for their high-octane football in recent years, but it is arguably their defensive solidity that has been most commendable so far. Brentford have conceded one goal in three games, and only Manchester City have a better xG against record at this stage.

Brighton were beaten 2-0 by Everton in their last encounter, but prior victories over Burnley and Watford mean they too have made a good start to the season. Graham Potter's side only finished 16th last term but it was widely held that they should have ended the campaign in a more comfortable position based on their underlying performances. The early signs this season suggest Albion have become sharper in front of goal, and they will be looking to demonstrate their cutting edge again this weekend.

Frank Onyeka has recovered from COVID-19 and is available for selection for Brentford, but Mads Sorensen and Josh Dasilva are both injured. Frank has named a largely settled side in his team's three games to date, and the only real selection debate is whether Onyeka or Saman Ghoddos starts alongside Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt in midfield.

As for Brighton, Solly March is back from a thigh injury but Tariq Lamptey, Dan Burn and Jurgen Locadia are out. Aaron Connolly requires a late fitness test.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

