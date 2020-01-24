Quiz! Can you name every team to play in the 2019/20 FA Cup third round?

The first weekend in January means one thing – no, not returning gifts back to the shop that you didn't want.

The FA Cup third round is an institution in the game, the moment when the big boys of the Premier League and Championship pair up with minnows across the country.

This season's third round didn't throw up too many upsets, truth be told – but were you paying attention?

We've listed out every single side who made it as far in the Cup as the first weekend of January (that's only two non-league teams this time around, by the way).

You've got 10 minutes to test your knowledge. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, so challenge some friends as well. Good luck!

