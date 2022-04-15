Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager since Sean Dyche took charge of Burnley?
The longest-serving manager in the Premier League has left – but can you name everyone to have been hired since Dyche took the job at Turf Moor
12 minutes on the clock, 112 managers to guess – though some make multiple appearances.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Sean Dyche's time as the longest-serving Premier League manager is over. It's the end of an era.
Dyche managed 10 years not out at Turf Moor. That's some achievement in the modern game: the days of Sir Alex and Arsene's two-decade stints will never be replicated. For Dyche to reach double figures is seriously impressive.
The gravel-voiced motivator was hired when Dwight McNeil was just 12. London had just held the Olympics. Manchester United were set for the Premier League title: it was that long ago.
Plenty have come and go in the time since. But who do you remember?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
