Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager since Sean Dyche took charge of Burnley?

Sean Dyche's time as the longest-serving Premier League manager is over. It's the end of an era.

Dyche managed 10 years not out at Turf Moor. That's some achievement in the modern game: the days of Sir Alex and Arsene's two-decade stints will never be replicated. For Dyche to reach double figures is seriously impressive.

The gravel-voiced motivator was hired when Dwight McNeil was just 12. London had just held the Olympics. Manchester United were set for the Premier League title: it was that long ago.

Plenty have come and go in the time since. But who do you remember?

