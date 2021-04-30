FPL tips: Chris Wood and Matheus Pereira among top picks for GW34

Chris Wood‘s hat-trick against Wolves vaults him into FPL consideration as managers shuffle their packs ahead of Friday evening’s deadline.

The Burnley frontman trails only in-form West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira in the our Transfer Score rankings ahead of GW34.

Here, we look at who else is fancied to make an impact this week.

Got Wood?

Chris Wood takes top billing in attack (PA graphic)

Wood has six goals in as many games, with his treble last week following goals against Arsenal, Everton and Southampton, and with three assists and a total of nine bonus points along the way he is second in FPL’s form rankings behind Pereira.

That figure accounts for 50 per cent of a player’s transfer score, with the rest made up by cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR).

Wood is priced at just £6.3million, which is nothing for a prolific FPL striker, and is owned by only 2.8 per cent of managers. Burnley face West Ham and Liverpool over the next two gameweeks, followed by a Fulham side whose relegation battle means that game’s FDR of 2 may be misleading, but that only knocks Wood’s transfer score down to 77 out of 100.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been an in-form bargain for some time now and the Leicester hitman holds strong at 72 this week, with a steep drop-off to our third-ranked striker Callum Robinson at 60.

Go West

Matheus Pereira leads all players in this week’s rankings (PA graphic)

Pereira leads Robinson and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (68) in a continued strong West Brom presence this week, top of the shop with a transfer score of 82 thanks to maximum form points for his 10.5-point average.

He is joined in the midfield recommendations by a pair of West Ham players, with loan sensation Jesse Lingard (72) followed by Jarrod Bowen (69).

The ex-Hull winger has three goals and two assists in his last five games, playing in a more attacking role due to Michail Antonio’s absence, and is an appealing £6m option even after a blank 90 minutes against Chelsea last time out.

With Everton the highest-ranked team on the Hammers’ remaining schedule, he and Lingard will be hopeful of further returns.

Right-back rivals shining on Merseyside

Seamus Coleman edges out local rival Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence (PA graphic)

Seamus Coleman has two assists to go with Everton’s three clean sheets in four games, helping him to our top ranking in defence and third overall (76) this week.

The Toffees have three FDR2 fixtures to come, as well as a double gameweek once their additional meeting with Saturday’s opponents Aston Villa is rescheduled, and Coleman nudges ahead of local rival Trent Alexander-Arnold (72) for top spot.

Questions remain over Alexander-Arnold’s real-world form amid Liverpool’s tough second half of the season but his attacking output at least has returned, with a goal and two assists in the three games prior to last week’s draw with Newcastle.

Diego Llorente‘s goal against the Reds in gameweek 32 helps the Leeds centre-back to third spot on 71, with team-mate Illan Meslier (65) holding off Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale (61) to go one place better among goalkeepers.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Manchester City’s record in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?