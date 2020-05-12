5 minutes on the clock, 20 answers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in football. So scoring more goals than anyone else... well, they should probably create an individual award for just that, right?

One player, in particular, must secretly be hoping - just a little bit - that the season ends now. Just so he can lift the Golden Boot.

Of course, we're not going to tell you who that is though because we'd like you to guess the top 20 scorers in the Premier League today.

We've listed the club and the number of goals that they've tallied this season. We're only counting league goals of course - how quickly can you name the division's most lethal marksmen?

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

COMMENT One mistake: why goalkeepers' reputations hinge on howlers

NEWCASTLE UNITED What next for Newcastle United? 5 things that will happen once the takeover is complete

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com