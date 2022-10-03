Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest cities in Europe just by their biggest football stadium?

You have eight minutes to guess 25 cities.

If you're anything like FourFourTwo, you've got a list of football grounds that you'd like to visit in the world.

But often, the most revered stadiums in the world aren't always in the biggest cities. Take Ibrox and Celtic Park, for example. Considered to be two of the greatest grounds in the country – but Glasgow isn't in the top 25 biggest cities in Europe, by population.

Well, we've found the 25 cities that are on the list. Europe is a big place – but can you tell us what's on the list?

All we've given you for help is the biggest stadium in said city…

