How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea: TV channels, live streams for Saturday night FA Cup game

Watch Brighton vs Chelsea for a Premier League vs Premier League match-up in the fourth round of the FA Cup in an unusual Saturday night slot. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Brighton vs Chelsea free live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Chelsea key information • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET • Venue: American Express Stadium, Brighton • Free Stream: ITVX (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea are no strangers to success in the FA Cup. After a long wait for their second win in 1997, they haven't had a more barren spell in the competition than the current one.

The Blues have waited six years and seven years between cup wins since 2000, but never eight. If they don't go all the way in 2025, this would become Chelsea's third-longest period without winning the FA Cup.

Such trivialities won't enter into the thinking of Enzo Maresca, who takes his team to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday for an all-Premier League fourth round tie.

The Seagulls are the Premier League's draw specialists but there will be a winner at the Amex Stadium. After comfortable wins for both in the third round, this meeting of Brighton and Chelsea will be a sturdier test for both.

Watch Brighton vs Chelsea for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Brighton vs Chelsea live, in full, and for free on ITV on Saturday evening.

The game has been selected for broadcast on the ITV4 channel on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 19:15 GMT from the Amex Stadium.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea from anywhere

Out of the country when Brighton vs Chelsea is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Brighton vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, you can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcaster.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the FA Cup games to choose from.

Watch Brighton vs Chelsea streams globally

Can I watch Brighton vs Chelsea in Canada? Canadians can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brighton vs Chelsea in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Chelsea on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Brighton vs Chelsea: Routes to the FA Cup third round

Brighton

Third round: Norwich 0-4 Brighton

Chelsea

Third round: Chelsea 5-0 Morecambe

Brighton vs Chelsea: FA Cup history

Brighton

Best result: Finalists (1982)

Chelsea

8-time winners (1970, 1997, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2018)