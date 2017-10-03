Ranked! The 20 managers who have taken charge of the most games

Rehhagel's guidance of Greece to glory at the European Championship in 2004 was perhaps all the more remarkable as it was his only professional position outside his German homeland. A teak-tough defender as a player, he turned the Greeks into an almost impenetrable opponent – but he wasn't always so tight at the back: early in his management career, his Borussia Dortmund side were annihilated 12-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach..

After bouncing around a few German clubs he settled at Werder Bremen between 1981 and 1995, leading them to two Bundesliga triumphs and the 1992 Cup Winners' Cup. He then switched to hated rivals Bayern Munich - unwisely, as he never fitted in and was sacked four days before the first leg of the UEFA Cup Final. He later won another Bundesliga title with Kaiserslautern before his finest hour with Greece.