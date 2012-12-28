Holtby to leave Schalke at end of season
By app
Schalke 04 midfielder Lewis Holtby will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season after the Germany international turned down a contract extension, the club said on Friday.
However sports director Horst Heldt said Holtby, who has an English father and who had been linked with a move to the English Premier League, would not leave during the winter transfer window when the club would receive a transfer fee.
His current deal runs out in June.
"We had wished that Lewis could see a future here beyond this season. But we respect his decision," he said in a club statement.
"We are certain that he will give everything for the club's sporting success up until the last match day of the season."
The 22-year-old, who has won three caps for Germany, joined Schalke in 2009 and has had loan spells at VfL Bochum and Mainz 05 until 2011.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.