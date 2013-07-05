Trending

Inter swoop for Parma striker Belfodil

By

Young Algerian striker Ishak Belfodil has joined Inter Milan from Serie A rivals Parma for an undisclosed fee.

"Ishak Belfodil has... signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2018," the 2010 European champions said on their website on Friday.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals in 34 league appearances last season.

Inter finished ninth in Serie A after a poor second half of the campaign during which they suffered a rash of injuries.